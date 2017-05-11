Autodesk teams up with Microsoft azure to offer scalable cloud rendering

Autodesk announced that it is joining forces with Microsoft Azure to offer customers a new scalable cloud rendering solution with the Microsoft Azure Batch Rendering Platform.

Built on the proven Azure Batch platform, this new rendering solution allows Autodesk users to submit their jobs for on-demand rendering directly through Maya, 3ds Max and Arnold, with pay-per-use billing and custom scalability.

“We know that the scalability and ease of use offered by cloud rendering is important to our customers across industries, and we’re always looking for ways to help facilitate a smooth transition,” said Autodesk, senior vice president, Chris Bradshaw. “Teaming with Microsoft Azure gives Autodesk users even more choice when it comes to leveraging the right cloud-based rendering platforms for their specific facility and project needs.”

Rendering can be a complex and demanding process with several variables to consider including infrastructure and pipeline needs, data management, team size, timeline and budget. With the Azure Batch Rendering Platform, Autodesk users can seamlessly leverage Azure’s robust usage-based cloud rendering tools to scale their rendering jobs with burst capacity as needed, efficiently manage costs, and eliminate the need for complex infrastructure and license management. In addition, the Azure SDK allows users to easily automate render workflows even within custom pipelines, and offers open-source plug-ins to integrate directly with Maya and 3ds Max.

Microsoft Corp, Microsoft Azure, director of Compute, Corey Sanders, said “With Autodesk Maya, 3ds Max, and Arnold integrated in Microsoft Azure Batch, designers, artists, and engineers can now focus on their creative projects rather than worrying about setting up, running, and managing infrastructure. Everyone now has the power of a render farm with the push of a button.”

A preview of the Azure Batch Rendering Platform is available on Azure Rendering website.