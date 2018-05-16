Atmosphere Media takes over Belgian studio Digital Graphics

Recently launched Atmosphere Media, founded by TV Loonland former CEO and founder Peter Voelkle, announced the acquisition of the business activities of Belgium (Liege) based animation and visual effects studio Digital Graphics. Atmosphere will co-own the studio with investor and president, Christian Delvigne.

Digital Graphics has been in business for over 22 years and has provided animation and VFX services to more than 80 animation and film productions which include various Oscar, César nominees and international award winners.

Atmosphere and Delvigne intend to increase proprietary productions and co-productions of animation series and films, and to expand the VFX activities into VR and AR. The company has offices in Zurich, Berlin and New York, and is a part of Atmosphere Group, a media and technology holding founded by Voelkle.

Atmosphere Media produces, develops and co-finances animated series and films and will also pursue strategic investments in existing companies to develop new VR and AR projects.