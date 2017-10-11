ATF Animation Pitch opens today; calls for entries

Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) Animation Pitch has received industry endorsement, with representatives from key international and Asian children’s entertainment brands forming the on-stage jury.

Targeted at creators and producers of innovative concepts for new and original kids’ animation, ATF Animation Pitch is aimed at facilitating the exchange of ideas and talent between leading international television, distribution and Asian-based producers.

The on-stage jury will comprise representatives from some of the biggest names in children’s animation and entertainment. Amongst the current line-up are Netflix head of international kids acquisitions and co-productions Aram Yacoubian; The Walt Disney Company head of acquisitions and co-productions, talent and music Anand Roy; and Nickelodeon Brand Asia (Viacom International Media Networks) vice president Syahrizan Mansor. They will be joined by Green Gold Animation CEO Rajiv Chilaka.

The most creative and original animation concept with the potential to be exported will earn its producer a US $19,000 prize from Green Gold Animation. This will include a $2,500 cash award, and a consultancy package worth $16,500 that is tailor-made for the winner to develop their animation, making it ready to pitch to broadcasters.

Animation creators and producers keen to enter ATF Animation Pitch can submit their entries at animationpitch.asiatvforum.com.sg from now until 31 October 2017.

ATF is co-located with ScreenSingapore, and is part of the Singapore Media Festival (SMF).