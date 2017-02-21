Atari’s ‘Swordquest’ to be revived in comic-form by Dynamite Entertainment

Around three decades back, Atari and DC came together to release a bundle of games and comics. Titled Sowrdquest, the games (and comics) were supposed to come in four parts and Atari held a competition which promised prizes of $150,000. One needed the comics in order to solve the puzzles of the game.

The first three parts of the game came out, Swordquest EarthWorld, Swordquest FireWorld and Swordquest WaterWorld . The concluding edition titled, AirWorld never saw the light as Atari went through a financial crisis.

Now Dynamite Entertainment has come together with Atari to bring back Swordquest in the form of a comic book.

Here’s the description of the same from Dynamite’s press release:

Peter Case was a boy on a quest… the quest to win the prizes from Atari’s Swordquest challenge! He was counting down the days to the release of the final game, AirWorld, only to be shattered when the news surfaced that it would never be released. Now Peter is an adult… and things aren’t going well. The bad news is he has to move back in with his mother. The good news is she still has all of his old Atari stuff. With nothing else to look forward to, his obsession with Swordquest is reignited, in a more daring — and fantastic — way!

The original story follows the warrior duo of Torr and Tara who travel the elemental world to acquire the Sword of Ultimate Sorcery, however the new story as mentioned above will focus on a player who participated in the competition announced by Atari and the unreleased AirWorld videogame.

The original comic from DC was written by written by Roy Thomas and Gerry Conway and illustrated by George Perez and Dick Giordano. The new version is being written by Chad Bowers and Chris Sims, and Scott Kowalchuk will take on the illustrator’s cap.

The first issue of the new Swordquest will be releasing this May.