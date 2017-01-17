Atari teases new wearable gaming device, full reveal coming next month

Companies are pushing forward to make gaming devices more concise and compact for the users. Recently, Nintendo launched their latest console titled ‘Switch’ which acts both as a handheld device as well as a traditional console.

Last year, one of the most iconic brands from the gaming sphere, Atari, announced that they were planning to come back to the hardware scene with IoT technology. Now, the company has made an announcement that it would soon be releasing a gaming device for the wrist in association with Gameband.



According to the teaser website, a ‘brand new hardware is coming soon’. The site also has an image of a wrist with the logo of Atari on it. No other information about the device has been revealed yet.

Earlier in 2014 Gameband was released as Minecraft accessory for the players who wanted to check the game on the go. One could pretty much carry the game anywhere and plug it in a supported device to start playing.

An email was shared through a NeoGAF thread : “Brand New Gaming Hardware from Atari” and it stated, “We’re getting ready to announce some new tech that will let you play classic Atari titles in a whole new way. Sign up for an inside peek before the official launch on February 1st!”

Does this mean one would be able to play the classic Atari games through the new GameBand device? We’re not sure, but it might just be the case.

You can sign up on the teaser website to get the news as soon as it comes.