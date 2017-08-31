ASUS Republic of Gamers showcases latest gaming lineup at IFA 2017

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today unveiled the brand-new ROG Chimera gaming laptop and ROG Strix XG35VQ curved monitor, and introduced the latest powerful lineup of ROG gaming gear in Europe at the Join the Republic showcase at IFA 2017.

Chimera is the world’s first gaming laptop with an ultra-responsive 144Hz wide-view display and a seven-ms gray-to-gray response time, delivering smooth and seamless visuals never seen before on a laptop. ROG Strix XG35VQ is a 35-inch UWQHD (3440×1440) curved monitor with a 100Hz refresh rate and a 21:9 aspect ratio.

The Join the Republic showcase also featured dedicated areas for AAA gaming and esports, highlighting the ROG commitment to creating the best gaming products for every type of gamer, and giving visitors the opportunity to try the latest ROG products firsthand.

“Gamers have different needs, and this is what Join the Republic is all about: offering the best solution to every gamer, regardless of their gaming preferences,” said Global Marketing Director of Republic of Gamers, Derek Yu. “We’re all very excited to bring this incredible lineup of ROG gaming gear to IFA this year” he further adds.

Products displayed in the AAA-themed area include laptops like the Chimera, ROG Zephyrus, ROG GX800; ROG Strix XG35VQ and ROG Swift PG27VQ curved monitors; motherboards such as ROG Zenith Extreme, ROG Rampage VI Extreme, and ROG Strix X299-E Gaming; and the powerful ROG GT51 desktop. The AAA area also featured a Powered by ASUS showcase and a case mod display.

In the esports-themed area, ROG products displayed include several gaming laptops such as ROG Strix SCAR Edition, ROG Strix Hero Edition, ROG Strix GL503, ROG Strix GL702VI and ROG Strix GL702ZC; motherboard such as ROG Strix X399-E Gaming and ROG Strix X299-E Gaming; and the sleek ROG Strix GD30 desktop.

All ROG gaming products featured in the showcase will be on display at the ASUS Sales and Media Lounge at Berliner Freiheit on 1-2 September and 4-5 September 2017 from 9:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m. Visitors to IFA 2017 are invited to visit the lounge to experience the latest ASUS innovations for themselves.

ROG laptops:-

ROG Chimera

ROG Chimera is the world’s first gaming laptop to have an ultra-responsive 17.3-inch full HD wide-view display with G-SYNC technology for a 144Hz refresh rate and 7ms response time. Powered by the factory-overclocked Intel Core i7-7820HK processor that reaches incredible speeds of up to 4.3GHz out of the box, it enables gamers to play AAA games at maxed-out settings. Together with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics that can reach a maximum boost clock of up to 1974MHz, and Windows 10, Chimera is an unmatched gaming powerhouse.

Chimera brings together the best of laptop and console gaming with built-in Xbox Wireless, gamers can effortlessly connect their favorite Xbox accessories to the PC without the need for multiple adapters, and without having to swap controllers when switching between console and PC.

ROG Zephyrus

ROG Zephyrus offers a super-slim body packed with hardware that rivals high-end gaming desktops – NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics with Max-Q design; a seventh Generation Intel Core processor; an optional 120Hz wide-view display; the ROG Active Aerodynamics System to maintain powerful cooling and unbeatable acoustic efficiency; and an RGB keyboard — all in a sleek 16.9–17.9mm chassis.

ROG GX800

The ROG GX800 gaming laptop delivers 4K UHD visuals and uncompromised performance with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 SLI graphics and an exclusive liquid-cooling dock that enables extreme overclocking of the graphics cards, CPU and DRAM. Featuring a MechTAG (Mechanical Tactile Advanced Gaming) keyboard, mechanical switches and customizable RGB LED-backlit keys, this laptop is sure to deliver uncompromised desktop-like gaming.

ROG Strix SCAR Edition

ROG Strix SCAR Edition was built with special attention to FPS gamers looking for a competitive edge. Available in 15-inch and 17-inch models and featuring Windows 10 Pro, Strix SCAR Edition is powered by the latest Intel Core i7 processors and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 10 Series graphics. The display on Strix SCAR Edition has a super-fast five millisecond response time and 120Hz refresh rate that work together to deliver smooth and accurate visuals and to eliminate motion blur, and an even faster 144Hz, seven-ms display option will soon be available. Strix SCAR Edition also comes with a desktop-style keyboard layout, fast-actuation keys, and N-key rollover to provide absolute precision during the game.

ROG Strix Hero Edition

Engineered for the best MOBA experience, ROG Strix Hero Edition features powerful Intel Core i7 processors, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 10 Series graphics and Windows 10 Pro. A 120Hz wide-view display decimates lag and motion blur, so the whole game world is clearer and smoother, and a 100 percent sRGB color gamut provides consistent light intensity and improved contrast, color accuracy and fidelity. Strix Hero Edition comes equipped with a desktop-style keyboard with N-key rollover for fast, precise response, and a 20 million key-press lifecycle for outstanding keyboard durability.

ROG Strix GL503 and GL703

All-around performers, the 15-inch ROG Strix GL503 and 17-inch ROG Strix GL703 are powered by the newest Intel Core i7 processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics, and Windows 10 Pro, equipping the gamer to control the competition. Both laptops also offer up to 32GB of fast DDR4 2400MHz memory and include a VR-ready GeForce GTX 1060 GPU that delivers smooth and stutter-free gameplay for unforgettable virtual-reality experiences.

ROG Strix GL702VI

ROG Strix GL702VI features NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics, Windows 10 Pro, the latest 7th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, a tremendous 120Hz G-SYNC panel, and a four-zone Aura RGB keyboard. Loaded with premium components and styled to impress, Strix GL702 is the all-conquering companion for every gaming adventure.

ROG Strix GL702ZC

The world’s first gaming laptop featuring the AMD Ryzen-seven processor, ROG Strix GL702ZC combines AMD’s revolutionary Ryzen platform with the ROG gaming design legacy and is designed to satisfy the needs of hardcore gamers and users with multimedia-heavy workloads. With a 17-inch wide-view display, and an anti-ghosting backlit keyboard for fast, accurate control, Strix GL702ZC is a finely-tuned weapon backed by eight-core power for a competitive edge.

ROG displays

ROG Swift PG27VQ

ROG Swift PG27VQ is a 27-inch 2K WQHD (2560X1440) 1800R curved monitor with an overclockable 165Hz refresh rate, ultra-fast one millisecond response time, and NVIDIA G-SYNC technology. It is also the first gaming monitor to feature ASUS Aura Sync lighting on the back design and synchronize the lighting with other AURA-enabled components and peripherals.

ROG Strix XG35VQ

The brand-new ROG Strix XG35VQ is a 35-inch UWQHD (3440×1440) curved monitor with a 100Hz refresh rate, Adaptive-Sync technology and a 21:9 aspect ratio. It features Aura Sync lighting on the back that can be synchronized with in-game audio, or with Aura Sync-enabled PC components, keyboards and mice — allowing for limitless customization possibilities.

ROG desktops

ROG GT51

ROG GT51 is an extremely powerful gaming desktop PC featuring a 4.8GHz Intel Core i7-7700K processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 2-way SLI, and 64GB of fast DDR4 2800MHz memory resulting in a blistering performance and beautiful, stutter-free 4K UHD visuals. Its exclusive Aegis III three-way overclocking technology enables easy and safe processor, graphics card and memory overclocking, all for an even better gaming experience.

ROG Strix GD30

With a sleek black-and-white design and interchangeable front panels for customization, the ROG Strix GD30 gaming desktop is powered by the latest seventh Generation Intel Core i7 processors, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080Ti graphics, and a plug-and-play and hot-swap 2.5-inch SSD module that is ideal for esports. Its advanced thermal system provides improved airflow for better cooling and greater system efficiency. And the exclusive Aegis III software enhances the gaming experience by allowing gamers to easily track CPU and memory usage, monitor networking status and control fan speeds and Aura RGB lighting effects.

ROG motherboards

ROG Zenith Extreme

ROG Zenith Extreme supports the new AMD X399 chipset and Ryzen Threadripper CPU to deliver incredible gaming performance. Named after the highest point in the celestial body, the new Extreme brings advanced overclocking, cooling and customizable Aura Sync lighting together to push the limits of dream builds. Zenith Extreme is locked, loaded and ready to rip.

ROG Rampage VI Extreme

Cutting-edge specifications, intelligent cooling, and carefully crafted aesthetics: ROG Rampage VI Extreme artfully tames Intel’s X299 platform to deliver beastly performance and redefines what it takes to be a flagship motherboard.

ROG Strix X399-E Gaming

All X399 motherboards share the same core features, including one-touch intelligent overclocking, refined cooling control, advanced connectivity and improved RGB lighting; ROG Strix X399-E Gaming is devoted to a whole new generation of gamers who enjoy broadcasting their performance as much as they enjoy hardcore gameplay. With support for three dual-width graphics cards and dual NVMe SSDs, Strix X399-E Gaming can be easily scaled up or down to meet the gamer’s needs.

ROG Strix X299-E Gaming

ROG Strix X299-E gaming is set to make any gamer as agile as their ambitions, with superior SupremeFX audio for deeper in-game immersion, Aura Sync with an all-new addressable-RGB-strip header to unleash infinite lighting possibilities, and special mounts that make it easy to customize 3D-printed upgrades.

Powered by ASUS showcase

Powered by ASUS (PBA) is an alliance between ASUS and local PC builders, involving over 500 partners across more than 40 countries, and providing the greatest diversity of gaming system options for gamers. Some of the impressive results of the fruitful PBA program are ROG Zenith Extreme and ROG Strix X399-E Gaming, built by Caseking from Germany, and ROG Strix X299-E Gaming, built by Scan Computers from the UK. With the best ASUS components inside, users can rest assured that they have solutions with the best possible compatibility, safety, and durability.

Case mod display

The Join the Republic showcase also featured a perfect example of how the ROG product lineup makes the creativity of the case-modding community thrive: displayed in the AAA area, L3p Tou is the latest creation of 36-year-old Dutch modder Peter “L3p” Brands. It blends the incredible performance of an ROG Rampage VI Extreme gaming motherboard with a custom liquid cooling loop, addressable Aura RGB lighting and limited edition EK water block – all in an IN WIN Tou chassis.