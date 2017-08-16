ASUS Republic of Gamers announces ‘Zephyrus’ in India

Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced the launch of Zephyrus, the world’s slimmest gaming laptop powered by a seventh Generation Intel Core i7 (Kaby Lake) processor and the latest NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics with Zephyrus features the Windows 10 Creators Update, which improves the performance of PC games via the all-new Windows Game Mode, and makes it easier to perform native game-streaming with Beam, Microsoft’s streaming service.

The laptop will be unveiled and showcased for the first time in India on 20 August, 2017 at Hotel Lalit Ashoka, Bangalore on the sidelines of ROG Masters South Asia finale. The mega event will also witness around 1500+ gamers who have pre-registered to attend the event.

Priced at Rs. 2,99,990, the 15.6-inch Zephyrus features an ultra-slim profile and incorporates the ROG-exclusive Active Aerodynamic System (AAS) — a specially designed cooling system. It also features customisable Asus Aura RGB lighting effects and a super-fast 120Hz panel with wide-view technology, 100 per cent sRGB color gamut and NVIDIA G-SYNC for breathtaking gaming visuals.

Asus India regional head – South Asia and country manager Peter Chang said, “ROG aims to create laptops that are slimmer, cooler, quieter and more powerful than ever before — to fully address the needs of today’s highly mobile gamers. ROG Zephyrus is the result of this persistent dedication to gaming innovation. Being the first notebook to feature NVidia Max-Q design technology, ‘Zephyrus’ is the thinnest, lightest yet one of the most powerful gaming laptops at the moment.”

Max-Q technology:

An integral part of NASA’s mission to launch man into space, is defined as the point at which the aerodynamic stress on a rocket in atmospheric flight is maximized. Thus, the design of the rocket is precision-engineered around Max-Q. NVIDIA has applied a similar philosophy to the design of gaming laptops, enabling OEMs to build laptops that are 3x thinner with up to 3x more performance of previous generation. With Max-Q designed laptops, gamers can experience high-fidelity gaming and high-resolution entertainment whenever and wherever they want it. Max-Q designed laptops support the entire GeForce gaming platform, which includes the latest gaming technologies, Game Ready drivers, NVIDIA G-SYNC display technology, VR, 4K gaming, and more.

NVIDIA managing director, South Asia said “In line with NVIDIA’s vision of constantly pushing the gaming industry and enhancing choices for customers, we are delighted to introduce NVIDIA Max-Q powered notebooks in India. The Asus ROG Zephyrus marks a new era for gaming notebooks, one where gamers can expect powerful performance without compromising on the aesthetics. Enabling OEMs to build laptops that are 3x thinner with up to 3x more performance, gamers can now experience high-fidelity gaming and high-resolution entertainment whenever and wherever they want it.”

ROG-exclusive design and cooling system:

ROG Zephyrus is cooled by an exclusive Active Aerodynamic System (AAS) that runs cooler and quieter without sacrificing performance. AAS incorporates unique AeroAccelerator (AA) technology that increases the speed and efficiency of airflow through the laptop. The fan’s 3D-curved surface cover and accelerator guides enhance airflow and move heat away from the components more efficiently. When Zephyrus is opened, a portion of the bottom of the chassis flexes to increase the airflow volume by 20 percent and further increase air circulation. AAS maximises system stability as well as gaming and thermal performance, and it allows full utilization of the CPU and GPU, so gamers can engage in marathon sessions without fear of interruption.

Gaming keyboard with Aura RGB lighting, innovative touchpad with 10-key functionality:

ROG Zephyrus features a keyboard positioned at the front of the chassis — a design that allows better cooling of internal components while providing a more comfortable and familiar experience for gamers accustomed to desktop keyboards. Asus Aura RGB lighting technology provides dynamic and customisable lighting effects over the entire keyboard, as well as separately highlighted customisable effects for the WASD and QWER key groups, allowing users to create a gaming ambiance that matches the feel of their game. Anti-ghosting keys ensure commands are instantaneously and correctly interpreted — even when up to 30 keys are pressed simultaneously. The keys have been ergonomically designed to provide optimum comfort and typing accuracy. Zephyrus positions the touchpad to the right of the keyboard and also integrates a 10-key function that is easily activated by a hot key. When activated, a red backlight illuminates the 10-key functionality.

WhisperMode Technology:

NVIDIA also introduced its silent NVIDIA WhisperMode technology, which makes laptops run much quieter while gaming. WhisperMode intelligently paces the game’s frame rate while simultaneously configuring the graphics settings for optimal power efficiency. This reduces the overall acoustic level for gaming laptops.

Ultra-smooth gaming visuals and versatile connectivity:

ROG Zephyrus is equipped with a 120Hz display that enables smooth gaming at a true 120Hz frame rate. NVIDIA G-SYNC display technology synchronizes the display’s refresh rate with the NVIDIA GeForce graphics card’s frame rate, ensuring ultra-smooth visuals. G-SYNC reduces lag, minimizes perceived stutter, and eliminates visual tearing — providing the smoothest, fastest and most breathtaking gaming imaginable, without affecting system performance. Wide viewing angles and a 100 percent sRGB color gamut also allow the panel to produce outstanding, lifelike colors from any angle. The laptop is also equipped with a USB Type-C (USB-C) port with Thunderbolt 3, allowing G-SYNC and 4K UHD display output, fast data transfers and power delivery.