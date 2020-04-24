Asus organises weekly Rog Phone users only Battle of Gods gaming tournament

Taiwan-based technology company Asus has announced the Battle of Gods gaming tournament for ROG Phone users. It’s an online weekly gaming tournament series for ROG Phone users starting 24April 2020 and is expected to last for 12 weeks. The participants will go head-to-head in PUBG Mobile to claim the ultimate prize. The Battle of Gods Tournament has a total prize pool of Rs 6,60,000 and winners of the final clash may claim their share every week says TOI.

Commenting on the launch ASUS India business head, smartphone division, system business group Dinesh Sharma says, “Abiding to the lock-down rules, we have designed this initiative to continue engagement with our ROG Phone community, enabling ROG Phone users to interact with each other through esports within the safety of their homes. Further the tournament gives our ROG Phone users a perfect opportunity to demonstrate their gaming skills and win big cash rewards. Games are the perfect platform to engage and connect.

ROG India will be organising their first ever esports tournament.ROG phone users will go head-to-head in multiple Battle Royale rooms every Friday and top players will qualify for the final match that will be live cast and shout casted by the famed eSports casters in India. Make a note that, the event is exclusive for ROG Phone (ROG Phone and ROG Phone ll) users. Battle of Gods is also part of Asus ROG India’s efforts to encourage people to stay home and interact socially via gaming.