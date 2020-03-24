‘Asterix’ comic character creator passes away at the age of 92

Co-creator and illustrator of the Asterix comic book series, Albert Uderzo passed away at the age of 92, announced his family. The French comic artist was born in France in April 1927.

“Albert Uderzo died in his sleep at his home in Neuilly, after a heart attack that was not linked to the coronavirus. He had been extremely tired for the past several weeks,” his son-in-law Bernard de Choisy told Agence France-Presse news agency.

Uderzo produced the cartoons alongside author René Goscinny, until Goscinny’s death in 1977. The popular comic, which were published for the first time in francophone Pilote magazine in 1959 follow the adventures of Gaulish warriors and their antics against Roman adversaries. The comics have been translated in more than 100 languages and dialects.

Asterix was one of the most-loved character with with more than 370m albums sold worldwide, 11 films and an Asterix theme park.