Assessing the monsters from Witcher season one

Rocking at top on the most watched charts on Netflix, Witcher has emerged to be one of the most captivating series’ in the OTT space. While some of us have marked it in their watchlists, many of us have already binged on it and watched it again to clear our minds about the details of the story. Piquing around a million curiosities, the monsters in the famed series have become a subject of interest and wonder. We pored over the novels and the season to help you get a clear picture of their monstrosity levels.

Sylvan

Geralt is tasked with killing a devil that is pilfering off crops in the farmlands. All of a sudden a humanoid monster with goat-like features and horns on the head attacks him. The monster is none other than Sylvan, Torque the Sylvan who is in alliance with Filavandrel, King of Elvers, after the Elves were forced out of DOl Blathanna and into hiding. He steals food and supplies to help them survive. CG-wise, it seems to be a combination of prosthetics and a meagre amount of CG to enhance the look.

Striga

The Striga is a woman who is doomed as a monster due a punishment casted upon King Foltest of Timera’s incestuous relationship with his late sister, Adda. Ostrit the knight had also fallen in love with Adda and cursed Foltest for what he did however, the curse is passed on the daughter. Upon the pregnant mother’s death, the child emerges as a Striga. Striga is a formidable monster for Geralt as we see him unable to grapple with her even with all his superhuman chops. Striga seems to be an entirely CG characters in all her horrors and complexity.

Duny, Urcheon of Erlenwald (The Cursed Knight)



Another result of a curse. Duny, the Urcheon of Erlenwald, was a knight who wished to marry Pavetta, the daughter of Queen Calanthe of Cintra. His head resembles a hedgehog and he was doomed to be killed at the hands of Queen, but invoked the Law of Surprise. Duny saved Pavetta’s father in the past and his payment was this law that states the savior would be rewarded something unexpected in the future. Again, a CG urchin from the neck up, the anthropomorphic hedgehog with its pointy head looks like a fine piece complex computer generated imagery.

Doppler

The Doppler is a doppelgänger who can take the forms and memories of its victims. This particular Doppler took the form of Mousesack to lure Ciri out of the safety of Brokilon.. Dopplers are shape-shifting doppelgangers who can take forms of others including mannerisms and memories. Although the degree to which they can impersonate varies from Doppler to Doppler. Doppler in its original form is a CGI humanoid withered appearance that looks grotesque enough to cause revulsions.

Djinns



Sometime One of the most ferocious, Djinns are similar to bottled genies that typically grant wishes to those who release them. We don’t know yet as to what wish had Geralt made but it’s interesting to find that that wish was related to Yennefer. Smoke and light effects around the Djinn represent Jinn’s presence.

Hirikka

In the Witcher universe, The Hirikka, is said to be a rarity. Geralt was aware of this creature and told his fellow travellers to put down their weapons as it just looked hungry but before anyone could think of heeding Witcher’s words, Eyck took to the sword him down and hacked the creature to death. Complex eye-work on the CGI front, Hirrika seems to be a mix of practical and computer generated imagery.