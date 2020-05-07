‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ will have shorter and smaller gaming content compared to other ‘Assassin’s Creed’ games

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be shorter and smaller than some other Assassin’s Creed games, to address criticism (the games were somehow bloated or had tons of less meaningful content just to make the games longer) that Assassin’s Creed Odyssey was somewhat bloated.

The move was revealed by Ubisoft Middle East head of communications, Malek Teffaha on Twitter (as translated by VG247 and confirmed by IGN): “FYI, it won’t be the longest or biggest game in the series. They addressed criticism on this one. While Odyssey’s epic scale and 60 hour+ length were appreciated by many, there was mention of the amount of less meaningful content and long travel times between major moments. In our mostly glowing review, we did single that out for criticism: “Oftentimes the payoff of a major character reveal was dulled because I had to spend six hours chasing my tail through half the Greek world to reach it.”

The new installment will differ from the past titles and there will be a female Eivor, which is something fans are really looking forward to.

As many fans would know by now, Ubisoft has already confirmed that players can choose between a male or female Eivor, the main protagonist of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla–and they are both canons.