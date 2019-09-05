Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s Discovery Tour Mode release date announced

Ubisoft recently released an update that prepared Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for the upcoming Discovery Tour, which fans cant wait get their mitts on. The patch only appended the game to run the mode and not much was known as to when it is set to release. Well, the wait is over as the devs have officially revealed some details as well as the launch date for Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece.

“Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece, an educational tool allowing anyone to explore and interact with the history and culture of the Ancient Greek world, will release on September 10,” Ubisoft revealed in a statement given to comicbook.com. This is likely to be the last big addition to Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, allowing players to explore Ancient Greece.

History is your playground in Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece, where players can take guided tours or freely roam around the rich open world of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey free of conflict and gameplay constraints. Visitors will travel through 29 regions with over 300 stations with tours featuring five different themes: philosophy, famous cities, daily life, war, and myths. It also exhibits new features that allow players to learn the way they want, with 35 unique avatars and 15 mounts that are accessible by progressing through objectives.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece will land on 10 September 2019 and is free for all owners of the game.