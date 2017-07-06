Asia’s content and entertainment exhibition Gwangju ACE Fair set for 21-24 Sep this year

The 2017 Asia Content & Entertainment Fair in Gwangju (Gwangju ACE Fair) will be held from 21 to 24 September (Thursday to Sunday) at the Kimdaejung Convention Center (KDJ Center) located in Gwangju, South Korea. Since its inception 12 years ago, Gwangju ACE Fair has established itself as the largest and most comprehensive international culture content exhibition in South Korea. Exhibitions include broadcast, animation, game, VR/AR, edutainment, character and other entertainment content.

The Fair is supported by the Ministry of culture, sports and tourism of Korea and Gwangju Metropolitan City. It is managed by the KDJ Center, Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), Gwangju Information & Culture Industry Promotion Agency (GITCT), Gwangju Design Center (GDC) and Korea Cable Television & Telecommunications Association (KCTA).

It is the only content exhibition in Korea to have received three certifications: Union des Foires Internationales (UFI) approved International Exhibition; Ministry of Trade, Industry & Energy on Korea approved International Exhibition; and Promising Exhibition.

Last year, Gwangju ACE Fair attracted 66,785 visitors, a 30 per cent increase from 2015, following a continuously growing number. 210 exhibitors and 200 buyers from overseas journeyed to Gwangju to meet prominent and rising Korean and international companies. Over 2,000 individual meetings took place, resulting in an estimated consultation amount of $322 million in. ACE Fair has not only been praised for its organisation of the event and professional support, but also for its hospitality and drive for perfection.

Chitkara School of Art and Design director Vineet Raj Kapoor who led the North Indian delegation in 2016 said, “I have been part of ACE Fair since inception. I find it as the most affordable way for an Indie Studio to learn about international content markets. With a package costing less than a lakh of rupees including air ticket, hotel and stall, there is no way you can find an easier way to interact with international buyers.”

This year, major Korean broadcast companies and prominent international companies will be attending and Gwangju ACE Fair will continue to provide excellent business services, networking events, and opportunities to experience Gwangju and Korean culture.

For the same, an attractive package deal has been extended to all Indian studios in the field of film production, animation and gaming till July 2017. For a fee of just $1500, an Indian studio shall get a standard booth. Moreover, they would also get an air ticket to Seoul, a Limousine pick and drop from Seoul to Gwangju and a four day free hotel stay at Gwangju plus a free entry pass to the lavish welcome dinner with Gwangju mayor.

Arena Chandigarh centre head Neelu shared, “Being an educationist, I will always be intrigued by the virtual reality market but I came to know even about the needs of various countries in terms of films, animation and games too. Besides there are big tie-up opportunities in Korea too.”

Gwangju ACE Fair will continue its reputation as the largest and most comprehensive international culture content exhibition in South Korea.

Gwangju ACE Fair is currently offering a reduced price for applications submitted before 15 July. For more information, visit the Gwangju ACE Fair website or contact the Gwangju ACE Fair Secretariat.

