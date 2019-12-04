The Asia TV Forum (ATF) has commenced quite successfully on 3 December. The 20th year of ATF have a line-up of some important announcements that will be happening at the market between 4 and 6 December. These include information about new content to be released, company performance, celebrity presence and more.
Some highlights are as follows :
- ABS-CBN Corporation to bring breakthrough two-in-one singing and dancing competition Your Moment to ATF
- Beyond Distribution announces latest Asia sales at ATF
- GMA Worldwide Inc. will showcase two popular original dramas and it’s newest, factual and non-scripted drama at ATF
- Guang Dong Wingsing Company Limited’s new developing preschool animation program GOGO BUS & TEAM STEAM
- IMDA’s Partnership Signing Ceremony with Tencent on 5 December, 11.30 am.
- JKN & BEC’s Showcase on 4 December, 2pm featuring Thailand’s big hits.
- Mediacorp will host a Partnership Signing Ceremony on 4 December , 2 pm.
- NTV Broadcasting Company hosts a welcome reception on 5 December.
- 108 Media announces joint venture with B.Water Asia and new drama series Mrs Raffles
- Nippon TV to enter new co-development partnership with The Story Lab
- NTV Broadcasting Company hosts a welcome reception on 5 Dec
- Passion Distribution announces Dynamo Beyond Belief and Asia sales
- Robot Playground Media to co-produce original animated anthology titled SPECTRUM with The R&D Studio
The opening day of ATF found Reliance Big Entertainment Group CEO for Content, Digital and Games, Shibasish Sarkar, announce two of its latest films from India – Super 30 and Saand Ki Aankh, heading for China, which is part of the growing content creation by Reliance for the global audiences, after addressing the Leaders’ Summit.
The ATF & Market and ScreenSingapore 2019 officially kicked off today, 4 December in the morning with dignitaries like – Singapore Media Festival chairman Rob Gilby, Reed Exhibitions APAC president Yeh Chien Ee, Reed Exhibitions APAC chairman Paul Beh, Minister for Communications and Information (Singapore) S Iswaran, Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore CEO Tan Kiat How and Reed Exhibitions managing director, Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia Michelle Lim, gracing the opening ceremony.