Asia TV Forum (ATF) & Market 2019 begins successfully

The Asia TV Forum (ATF) has commenced quite successfully on 3 December. The 20th year of ATF have a line-up of some important announcements that will be happening at the market between 4 and 6 December. These include information about new content to be released, company performance, celebrity presence and more.

Some highlights are as follows :

ABS-CBN Corporation to bring breakthrough two-in-one singing and dancing competition Your Moment to ATF

Beyond Distribution announces latest Asia sales at ATF

GMA Worldwide Inc. will showcase two popular original dramas and it’s newest, factual and non-scripted drama at ATF

Guang Dong Wingsing Company Limited ’s new developing preschool animation program GOGO BUS & TEAM STEAM

IMDA ’s Partnership Signing Ceremony with Tencent on 5 December, 11.30 am.

JKN & BEC’s Showcase on 4 December, 2pm featuring Thailand’s big hits.

Mediacorp will host a Partnership Signing Ceremony on 4 December , 2 pm.

NTV Broadcasting Company hosts a welcome reception on 5 December.

108 Media announces joint venture with B.Water Asia and new drama series Mrs Raffles

The opening day of ATF found Reliance Big Entertainment Group CEO for Content, Digital and Games, Shibasish Sarkar, announce two of its latest films from India – Super 30 and Saand Ki Aankh, heading for China, which is part of the growing content creation by Reliance for the global audiences, after addressing the Leaders’ Summit.

The ATF & Market and ScreenSingapore 2019 officially kicked off today, 4 December in the morning with dignitaries like – Singapore Media Festival chairman Rob Gilby, Reed Exhibitions APAC president Yeh Chien Ee, Reed Exhibitions APAC chairman Paul Beh, Minister for Communications and Information (Singapore) S Iswaran, Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore CEO Tan Kiat How and Reed Exhibitions managing director, Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia Michelle Lim, gracing the opening ceremony.