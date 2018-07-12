Asia Comic-Con to begin tomorrow in Malaysia

The first Asia Comic-Con (ACC) will take place at Sunway Pyramid Convention Centre, Malaysia from 13 July to 15 July. ACC 2018 will see unique zones dedicated to different categories including comics, movies, series, manga, anime, toys, gaming and cosplay.

According to IGN Sea Team, the event will feature many activities and some of the key highlights include:

• Mobile legends, FIFA 18 and FIFA Online tournaments by Moh Skor

• Meet and greet with legendary ani-song singers Nobuo Yamada and Chie Nakamaru and international cosplayer Pion Kim and Aza Miyuko

• Performances by idol groups such as Higashi Kitty Band, Siam Dream, Sweat 16

• Life-size models Dark Knight Tumbler, Ninja Batman Statue, Predator, Batpod and Magneto Chair

• Cosplay competitions and more

The San Diego Comic-Con is happening from 19 July and will premiere major movie trailers and Marvel shows like Doctor Who, The Walking Dead and more. Both the fests, San Diego Comic-Con and Asia Comic-Con are creating excitement already and will hopefully entice the fans.