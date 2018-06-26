‘Asgardians of the Galaxy’ to defend the universe

In a new series launching this September, Cullen Bunn and Matteo Lolli will bring together some fan-favourite Asgardians and one mystery member. The comic will be called “Asgardians of the Galaxy’ and as the name implies, most of the characters on the team are either Asgardian or they share an association with Thor. The creative team is writer Cullen Bunn and artist Matteo Lolli.

Asgardians of the Galaxy team goes as:

Angela: Half-sister of Thor

The Destroyer: a suit armor controlled by an unrevealed pilot

Valkyrie: the hotheaded

Throg: the mightiest frog of thunder

Skurge: the executioner

Kevin Masterson: the hero Thunderstrike

However, the only direct link to the Guardians of the Galaxy is Angela and the only person who has been on both the teams. It is her who assembles a team of heroes to become Marvel’s new Asgardians of the Galaxy. Angela was a former member of the Guardians of the Galaxy, so when the Guardians disappear; she steps in to fill the void with her newly formed/chosen heroes.

Taking this new series into consideration, it is getting much clearer that Guardians of the Galaxy’s days are numbered, probably, the third installation will be the last.

Asgardians of the Galaxy #1 will launch in September 2018.