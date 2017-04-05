Aries Epica and Xentrix Studio announce strategic joint venture

Aries Epica, Trivandrum, India and Xentrix Studios, Bangalore, India today announced a joint venture to provide a state of the art animation studio that caters to produce high quality animated content for clients around the world.

Aries Epica, founder and CEO, Sohan Roy said: “We are pleased to have found a strong partner in Xentrix Studios with whom we can steer our joint company to success. For Epica, this move marks another important step in strengthening and expanding its partnerships with reputable animation producers of world class quality.”

The joint venture combines the resources and expertise of Xentrix Studios and Epica Studios’s facilities. The joint venture will operate under the name Xentrix Studios@Epica and will be based in Technopark, Trivandrum. The joint venture will capitalise on the strong reputation Xentrix has developed over the years as a leading animation studio of providing some of the most high end CGI animation work for TV series, DVD features, feature films and gaming and on Epica’s strength in superior production facilities, local talent and infrastructure.

Xentrix, co-founder and CEO, Nandish Domlur commented: “With the new joint venture, Xentrix is continuing its successful partnership strategy. Epica is the ideal partner for us in this endeavour. By setting up a joint facility, capital investments can be shared and opportunities for synergy and scale generated for both companies. Our objective is to deliver high quality animation work for our esteemed global clients.”

This Joint Venture will bring in more investments and is expected to execute and deliver more projects thereby creating job opportunities for more than 600 artists.