Archie’s comic book series adapted into a video

In partnership with Nerdist, Sportify will be coming up with six issues of motion comics. These issues of Archie’s 2015 comic book will be a reboot in the form of a video on the streaming platform. They will include feature music and voice acting alongside the original comic illustrations. The comic series will be called as Spotlight Archie – The New Riverdale. The new series will be based on the 2015 Archie comic book which was written by Mark Waid and artists Fiona Staples, Annie Wu, and Veronica Fish. The new series ventures to try and bring its beloved characters into the modern age by targeting the younger audience.

The launch of Spotlight Archie – The New Riverdale follows the success of the 2016 CW series Riverdale, which starred K.J. Apa and Cole Sprouse.

“Archie has always been about trying to find new ways to get comics to fans and readers,” Archie Comics publisher and CEO Jon Goldwater said in a statement. “And when the opportunity to work with Spotify arose, it was a perfect match. Being able to reposition these modern classics for new readers in this unique, motion comic format makes perfect sense and we can’t wait for fans to experience these beloved Archie stories in a new way.”