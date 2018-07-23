‘Aquaman’ trailer makes a splash at SDCC 2018

The first trailer of Aquaman, the first stand-alone of Justice League’s star was revealed by Warner Bros. at San Diego Comic-Con. Aquaman is the latest entry in the universe of DC films.

Alongside Jason Momoa, the film features Amber Heard as Atlantean warrior Mera, Patrick Wilson as Aquaman’s villainous half-brother, Orm, and Nicole Kidman as their mom, Queen Atlanna. Arthur Curry, was a highlight of 2016’s Justice League, this is the first time we’ve gotten to see him in action on his own.

Directed by James Wan, Aquaman sees Momoa reprise the titular role, giving glimpse of the hero’s beginnings, showing audience the mythological aspects of the character. The trailer takes us through Atlantis and several other sea kingdoms. The trailer sees Arthur and Mera struggling against Trench, a monster and is a magnificent display of action and fantasy

World of DC is how Warner and DC Films officially referred to these projects during presentations at SDCC. Aquaman will make a splash in the theatres on 21 December 2018.