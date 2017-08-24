Aquaman production in full swing as Zack Snyder reveals new set photo

Justice League director Zack Snyder is enterprising. Although his next outing is still streets away from hitting the big screens, the 51- year old is very much updated about the production of one his superhero from team justice, and served the delirious fans with an eye candy.

Zack recently shared a set image of the ongoing Aquaman movie starring Jason Momoa, where the Atlantean could be seen in action with his arms raised in mid air and upstanding in the chilly waters of Iceland, shirtless.

With a picturesque background of high-rise mountains veiled in the monsoon clouds, Aquaman doesn’t just promise an all new superhero adventure, but also impeccable background visuals to amplify the viewing experience.

Momoa will be announcing the arrival of Aquaman in the upcoming Justice League, where we’ll have a glimpse of the character and what’s in store for the fans when the film rolls in next year.

Based on DC Comics and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, Aquaman is scheduled for a December 2018 release.