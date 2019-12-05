Application of VFX in the world of gaming

While we have marvelled at the photorealistic visual effects created for movies, gaming VFX refuse to play second fiddle. Gaming is a billion dollar industry which continues to grow by the day. And VFX continues to play a huge role in making the experience all the more immersive.

The quantum of game graphics and movie VFX is advancing, as a result of which we are witnessing a natural crossover. While the production methods and basic principles are similar, there are a few differences between game graphics and movie VFX.

Emerging technologies like AR-VR, real time rendering and motion capture have allowed for richer simulations and imagery.

According to Riot Games VFX artist Jason Keyser, there is a fundamental difference between movie VFX and that of gaming; a player is very much an active part of the game and the action takes place when the player presses the button whilst movie VFX are pre-recorded.

Speaking to AnimationXpress about gaming visuals, Riot Games VFX artist Jason Keyser shared, “As a visual effects artists I think of myself as more of a game developer. What I mean by that is that the effects that I create don’t exist in isolation, they are deeply connected to what the player is experiencing in the gameplay moment to moment. I would consider myself a failure if I was able to create high-quality graphic but the game wasn’t fun or satisfying or didn’t see the goals.”

He added, “The visual effects of the game really drive the gameplay. they are central to what the player is experiencing moment-to-moment. It’s even tied to how powerful the player is down to how mystical the environment is.”

Particle Effects, blood splatter, destruction, lightening, rays, explosions, leaps etc are parts of visual effects that support the storytelling experience of gaming.

Over the years, gaming industry is carving a place in India a variety of ways. Arguably, gaming makes for a more immersive experience than many other forms of entertainment.

The marriage of technology and artistry coming together has brought on a paradigm shift in the gaming industry. Elements like photogrammetry, VFX and mo-cap have transformed the visuals in gaming. With its diverse offerings and immersive experiences that allow vicarious thrills, it’s only a matter of time before the gaming wave envelops the entire Indian landscape