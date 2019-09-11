Apple TV+ launched for Rs 99/month in India

Apple’s new video-streaming service, Apple TV+ aims to go head-to-head with Netflix. The highly awaited Apple TV+ will be available via the Apple TV app that will offer a seven-day free trial starting from 1 November and will be available to users at just Rs 99 per month once the trial is exhausted.

Apple TV+ is an ad-free on demand video subscription service that will feature Apple’s growing list of original TV shows including Jennifer Aniston’s The Morning Show, children’s show Snoopy In Space and movies. It is a web television service announce by Apple Inc and shall be an exclusive way to view content.

With Apple TV+, Apple is presenting all-original stories from the best, brightest and most creative minds. Each Apple TV+ original offers its own unique story, fresh perspective and powerful message, all meant to entertain, connect and inspire cultural conversations.

Apple TV Plus’ monthly subscription is cheaper than other players already present and popular in the market like Hotstar Premium, Amazon Prime and Netflix and it also poses a direct challenge to Walt Disney Co., which plans to launch its own streaming service in November.

The app will be available on newer Samsung smart TVs, and on Amazon Fire TV, LG, Roku, Sony and VIZIO platforms in the future.

Apple Arcade is Apple’s gaming service that gets you access to the massive library of not just the usual games from the App Store, but special titles from the biggest names in gaming that will be exclusive to the Apple Arcade as well. At the launch event, Apple showcased three original gaming titles from developers like Konami, Capcom and Annapurna Games. Arcade will be available from $4.99 per month in the US with the one-month free trial.