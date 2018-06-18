Apple to make animated feature film with Cartoon Saloon

Apple is communicating with Cartoon Saloon to initiate a deal for the rights to an animated movie as a part of its upcoming chain of original video offerings. Finalization of the deal is underway and production of the movie will not start till the deal is closed. The deal that Apple is counting upon is buying the distribution rights for the U.S and couple of other countries. For Apple, the Cartoon Saloon feature movie deal is part of a bigger plan to be more ambitious in putting efforts for incomparable video production. Apple is aiming to give a major competition to Netflix, Google and Amazon.com in the booming online video market.

Cartoon Saloon, an Ireland-based animation studio, has three Academy Award-nominated animations: “Secret of Kells”, “The Breadwinner” and “Song of the Sea”.

Earlier, Apple had sealed several deals for original TV shows and documentaries, including one about the singer Ed Sheeran. Till date, iPhone has procured to be the biggest seller of shows and movies through its iTunes store. It’s evident that iPhone has ample of ties with the entertainment businesses, thus its online video push has expanded into funding original content. The company began with funding ‘Carpool Karaoke’ for its Apple Music streaming service. In 2017, Apple’s newly hired TV industry veterans, Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, built an in-house studio.

Though Apple is neck-deep in stiff competition from Hollywood studios and digital streamers, it is ready to surpass all challenges with its contacts in the entertainment industry. Like other studios, Apple is also prepared to spend billions of dollars on new materials annually.

Apple has targeted to release its first original shows in 2019 and possibly with even more films to follow in coming years.