Apple signs deal with Sesame Workshop for children’s shows

Apple plans to enter into children’s programming and announced that their teaming up with Sesame Workshop, the producers of Sesame Street to develop several new series.

As reported to The Hollywood Reporter, Apple will be developing multiple live-action and animated series as well as shows involving puppets. Under the deal, Sesame Workshop will develop a slate of children’s programming. The pact expands Sesame Workshop’s presence on Apple, which is already the home for multiple e-books, applications and video content.

Sesame Street is not included in the deal but will continue to air on PBS and HBO, which struck a deal in 2015 to distribute the beloved children’s show for five years.

Over the course of 50 years, Sesame Workshop has won more Daytime Emmys than any other children’s production company. The audience can hope to see some interesting content with the collaboration of Apple and Sesame Workshop.