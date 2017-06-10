Apparent release date of next Assassin’s Creed is out after a string of leaks

With E3 right around the corner, fans are looking forward to numerous announcements from their favourite developers. While the schedules are packed for the next few days, a leak of one of the most anticipated game has apparently revealed the release date.

The upcoming edition from Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed has been the subject of multiple leaks. Firstly, it was revealed that the game’s setting would be in Egypt and that there will be another playable character apart from the protagonist himself.

The most recent leak however sheds light on the release date of the game and further confirms an earlier leak that the game will be indeed called Assassin’s Creed Origins. A Redditor posted an image of the latest copy of GameInformer on Imgur, which shows the ‘Assassin’ standing atop the Great Sphinx of Giza with the release date stated as 27 October, 2017.



The caption reads, “As an empire falls, a brotherhood rises”. According to the leak, the game will be set during the rise and rule of Cleopatra coupled with new gear and leveling systems.

Ubisoft had assured more information about the upcoming title during E3. Although, nothing has been officially confirmed by Ubisoft, the game has been subjected to a surprising number of leaks and things seem to fall in accord. We’ll have to wait for Ubisoft’s announcements during E3.

However, there’s no denying that this stands out as one of the titles subjected to a lot of leaks even before its announcement, let alone release.