Apolo Films to revive the iconic ‘Dogtanian and the three muskehounds’ song

“One for all and all for one, Muskehounds are always ready…” Ring a bell? Well this song is all set to make a comeback!

Apolo Films is all set to revive the song. The production of the animated film Dogtanian and the Three Muskehounds will be released early next year in cinemas, bringing back the action-packed adventures of the famous characters in the series created by Claudio Biern Boyd.

The production process, carried out in Apolo Films studios in Pamplona and in the studios of COSMOS MAYA, will make the 3D quality to bring to the world screens a family-entertainer film.

The composition of the music of the feature film will be made by the award-winning composer Manel Gil-Inglada, currently working on the composition of soundtracks for cinemas and orchestral works.

Furthermore, an American Hollywood team directed by Doug Langdale, author among other animated productions of “Puss in Boots” and “Kung fu Panda“, have participated in the adaptation of the script for the big screen.