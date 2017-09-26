APC Kids unleashes ‘Kid-E-Cats’ internationally with Viacom

APC Kids, the children’s entertainment distribution company of boutique financier and distributor About Premium Content (APC), has sold the first season of Kid-E-Cats to Viacom.

Kid-E-Cats tells the story of three kittens: Cookie, Pudding and their kid sister Candy who are forever ready to jump into action with endless enthusiasm and energy. These kitties are capable of the most absurdly funny problem-solving suggestions. Through life’s little lessons, they learn to look before they leap – well, sometimes!

The 52 x 5’ animated series will be shown on Nick Jr. and reach more than 100 million international households in 143 countries from this autumn including the UK, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Greece, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, Scandinavia, Italy, Spain, Portugal, PALOP (Portuguese speaking African countries), France, Israel, Africa, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, Arabia, South Korea, Russia and CIS.

The series is based on an original Russian series produced by CTC Media and Studio Metrafilms, and currently airs on CTC and Carousel in Russia with resounding success in ratings and consumer products. Nigel Pickard has been brought on board as executive producer for APC Kids and Ceri Barnes as story editor.

APC Kids MD Lionel Marty says, “The prospect that Kid-E-Cats will be enjoyed by children all over the world is immensely thrilling. It is a wonderful show, and this deal attests its broad and inclusive appeal.”