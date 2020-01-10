APC Kids takes ‘Kid-E-Cats’ to Gulli

APC Kids, the children’s entertainment division of co-production and distribution company APC Studios, has inked a deal with the number one French kids free-to-air television channel Gulli (M6 Group) for series one and two of Kid-E-Cats which has seen the hit animated series airing on the channel from 6 January 2020.

APC Kids managing director Lionel Marty said: “Kid-E-Cats energy and warmth continues to resonate internationally and we are delighted to strengthen the brand’s footprint in France, giving new audiences the chance to enjoy the adventures of Cookie, Pudding and Candy on such a well-respected channel as Gulli.”

Kid-E-Cats tells the story of three kittens: Cookie, Pudding and their kid sister Candy who are forever ready to jump into action with endless enthusiasm and energy. Their imagination also knows no bounds, and these kitties are capable of the most absurdly funny problem-solving suggestions. Through life’s little lessons, they learn to look before they leap – well sometimes!

The series, produced by CTC Media and Studio Metrafilms, is the second-best performing pre-school series in Russia. Series one and two are now available on Nick Jr internationally in over 170 territories, following a deal signed between APC Kids and Nickelodeon International and the third season is already completed.

“We are delighted to welcome APC’s KID-E-CATS on both the linear and non-linear services of Gulli, kids’ favourite channel in France, and to be part of this charming show’s international journey” added Gulli president and M6 Group general manager of in charge of thematic TV channels division Philippe Bony.

This deal with Gulli is the latest big step in the brand’s TV exposure, as part of a fresh batch of sales for Season 1 with Timvision (Italy) and Ceska Televize (Czech Republic), Season 1 and 2 with MBC (MENA), and Season 2 with TG4 (Ireland) and TV Puls (Poland).