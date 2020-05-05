APC Kids strengthens CTC Media’s ‘KID-E-CATS’ presence in Italy

APC Kids, the children’s entertainment division of APC Studios, has secured two deals in Italy for CTC Media’s hit preschool animation series, KID-E-CATS.

Following the success of the first two seasons, Cartoonito has signed a new free-to-air deal for KID-E-CATS season three, while Koch Films GmbH has taken home video rights to seasons one and two.

Speaking about the deals, APC Kids managing director Lionel Marty says, “KID-E-CATS continues to gain momentum and charm broadcasters and audiences alike, now totaling over 30 free-to-air broadcaster partners on top of our presence on Nick Jr. and Nickelodeon networks. We’re heartened to be continuing to secure deals for our shows and leveraging our strong international partnerships.”

KID-E-CATS tells the story of three kittens- Cookie, Pudding and their kid sister Candy who are forever ready to jump into action with endless enthusiasm and energy. Their imagination knows no bounds, and these kitties are capable of the most absurdly funny problem-solving suggestions. Through life’s little lessons, they learn to look before they leap – well sometimes!

“It’s truly amazing that our brand is growing so rapidly around the world. Each international sale of KID-E-CATS is a big step for the franchise’s success. We’re on our way to build the strong international brand with the help of our partners at APC Kids,” adds CTC Media director of the animation department Ksenia Gordienko.

KID-E-CATS is owned and managed by CTC Media and produced by Studio Metrafilms, is one of the leading pre-school series in Russia. The third season is completed and series one and two are currently available on Nick Jr. internationally in over 170 territories following a deal signed between APC Kids and Nickelodeon International in 2017.