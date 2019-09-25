APC Kids secures deals for ‘Kid-E-Cats’ for the UK and Ireland

APC Kids, the children’s entertainment division of co-production and distribution company APC Studios has secured a key deal for its international hit series Kid-E-Cats with Sky Kids in the UK and Ireland.

Sky has acquired non-exclusive SVOD rights for Kid-E-Cats seasons one and two for the UK and Ireland, with season one being launched on Sky Kids from September 2019 and season two starting in March 2020.

APC Kids managing director Lionel Marty said, “As Kid-E-Cats continues to build its presence and fan-base across Europe, we’re delighted that Sky has committed to both seasons of the show and will introduce the series to a whole new audience in the UK from this autumn.”

Kid-E-Cats tells the story of three kittens, Cookie, Pudding and their kid sister Candy who are forever ready to jump into action with endless enthusiasm and energy. Their imagination also knows no bounds, and these kitties are capable of the most absurdly funny problem-solving suggestions. Through life’s little lessons, they learn to look before they leap – well sometimes!

The series is based on an original Russian series produced by CTC Media and Studio Metrafilms and is the second-best performing pre-school series in Russia. The third season is currently in production following a commission from CTC last year and series one and two are currently available on Nick Jr internationally in over 170 territories following a far-reaching deal signed between APC Kids and Nickelodeon International.