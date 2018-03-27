APC Kids appoints four international licensing agents for ‘KID-E-CATS’

APC Kids has appointed four licensing agents to represent its global children’s animated series, KID-E-CATS and has also secured a broadcast deal with MTVA in Hungary after being launched in 142 territories on Nick Jr. since the end of 2017.

European Licensing Company for CEE, Exim from Mexico and Chile, Enjoy from Iberia and Empire from Southeast Asia are all representing the property across all consumer product categories and brand promotion.

Based on an original Russian series produced by CTC Media and Studio Metrafilms, this international version of the show has been brought to life by APC Kids by bringing executive producer Nigel Pickard as well as Ceri Barnes (Floogals, Postman Pat, Casper’s Scare School, Guess with Jess) on board as story editors.

APC Kids managing director Lionel Marty says, “We’ve seen an incredible appetite for KID-E-CATS since day one with more than 150 territories already on board to air the series with great ratings. The move into licensing is a natural progression for the brand and we are immensely proud of the show and the commitment shown by leading licensees. We look forward to developing exciting licensing plans in partnership with these new agents and adding new ones while attending Bologna Licensing Trade Fair and MIPTV.”

KID-E-CATS continues as one of the best preschool shows in Russia gathering around two million views daily on YouTube. The series tells the story of three kittens, namely, Cookie, Pudding and their kid sister Candy whose imagination know no bounds and how they are capable of problem-solving suggestions and learn to look before they leap through life’s little lessons.