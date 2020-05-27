Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming netflix feature ‘Choked’ is set to explore demonetisation

OTT platforms have upped the ante in terms of content during the lockdown, Netflix is gearing to drop a brand new film on 5 June.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Choked starring Mirziya fame Saiyami Kher and Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew in the lead roles has made waves on social media. The drama highlights the reality, black money and power in the times of demonetisation. In a latest series of photos shared by Anurag Kashyap, the director has been giving his fans and followers a sneak peek of his Choked team.

philmCGI chieftain and VFX expert Arpan Gaglani who has worked with Kashyap before in Ghost Stories confirmed that they have done VFX post production work on the much-awaited movie.

Sharing a photo with the writer of Choked, Anurag revealed that the film’s script took almost six years to finally get made. “Me and my bachchu. My fantastic writer, collaborator, pain in the a** @misterbistar . finally forgave me for taking six years to make the film on his script(counting the “Masterstroke” hand of God). There wouldn’t be CHOKED without him,” Anurag wrote. In another post, he appreciated his ‘handsome’ executive producer. He also introduced his fans to the ‘Boss Lady’ on the sets of Choked and wrote, “The Boss lady .. nothing on the set moves without her say so. Not even me .. and you can’t not answer her question or dismiss her .. meet @zoparvin . She is the first AD . And the First runs the set.”

Watch the space Anurag Kashyap’s heartfelt posts for his team of Choked below:

The film also stars Amruta Subhash, Upendra Limaye, Tushar Dalvi, Rajshri Deshpande and Uday Nene among others. Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai is slated to premiere on June 5, 2020.