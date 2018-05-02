‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ official trailer: Ants on a roll!

Even as we try to digest the events of the Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel Studios threw yet another spanner at our heads, releasing the new trailer of its next production in line, Ant-man and the Wasp.

Almost two months after giving a glimpse into Scott Lang’s next mission as the shape-shifting hero, the new clip opens on his daughter probing his Ant-Man adventures and how he needs a partner, someone “watching his back”. Interspersed in between is visions of the former con artist fighting few absconding burglars, but in a bigger avatar of his superhero alias.

As it cuts to Wasp jumping in the action too, we’re introduced to the antagonist “Ghost” who gains the ability to phase through objects after stealing Hank Pym’s technology. What follows, is a healthy dose of action that the Ant-Man and the Wasp engage after “teaming-up” for the new mission, growing and shrinking in size to perplex the brains out of the enemies.

Laced with trademark Marvel humour, we also have a giant ant on the drums, performing to some excellent jazzy beats!

Ant-Man and the Wasp is set immediately after the events of Civil War, and is the penultimate movie in the phase three of the MCU before the Avengers 4.

Based on Marvel comics, the Peyton Reed directorial opens in cinemas on 6 July 2018.