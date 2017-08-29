Ant and the Wasp: Evangeline Lilly tweets her first look as the ‘Wasp’

The Ant-Man was perhaps the most subservient Marvel superhero in the recent memory. Yet, the 2015 flick turned out to be a sleeper hit and the makers are now full throttle into the sequel, Ant-Man and the Wasp.

The leading lady of this franchise Evangeline Lilly, who plays Ant-Man’s ally ‘Wasp’ in the upcoming movie, tweeted a picture of herself tucked away in the costume for the first time.

The Ant-Man post-credits teased a similar costume and also Lilly’s character of Hope Pym becoming a superhero herself. However, this is the first time we will see Scott Lang’s love-interest as his crime-fighting accomplice and the image says it all.

The Real Steel actress gave the sneak-peek into her superhero avatar to commemorate comic legend Jim Kirby’s hundredth birthday, which apparently coincided with her first day on the set in the size-altering suit. And for those who weren’t aware of it already, Kirby was the creator of the Wasp after Stan Lee created Ant-Man, in 1963.

Although the plot surrounding her role as the Wasp is still under the wraps, the fans can definitely expect double the drama (and action), now that she teams up with the anthropomorphised ant in his mission “to save the world”.

Set in the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War, Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp is slated to release on 6 July 2018.