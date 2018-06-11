Annecy and MIFA Market to hold second Women In Animation world summit at the festival

The Annecy International Animation Festival 2018 is upon us, and there’s more to it than just the animation shows being screened for the competition.

In an effort to recognise women’s unblemished service to the industry, Women In Animation (WIA) and Les Femmes s’Animent (LFA) come together to hold the second Women In Animation World Summit at the gathering, in partnership with Annecy as well as MIFA Market, on the opening day of the festival which is 11 June 2018.

The first edition of the summit was held last year with the ambition of bringing together the animation industry under one roof and strive for a gender balance in the creative and leadership roles in the same.

The WIA is a non-profit organisation that aims to promote and encourage female animators in the business of animation, and this year, it’s also set to receive the MIFA Animation Industry Award, the first time that an organisation would be bestowed with such an honor.

The summit will also witness a day-long symposium of panels and discussions, touching upon a range of subjects such as inclusiveness of the industry, what the direction is the industry headed, and also the importance of grooming in and nurturing the upcoming talents. Several esteemed names from the industry would be present to partake in the same.

The International Market of Animation Film (MIFA), a trade show for the animation industry in terms of sale and purchase, financing as well as distribution of content, runs in conjunction with the Annecy International Animation Film festival and opens the exhibition the following day at the Imperial Palace. Its set to host 555 international exhibitors.