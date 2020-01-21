Animation studio Xilam acquires 50.1 per cent of Cube Creative

French animation house Xilam has finalised its acquisition of 50.1 per cent of the capital and voting rights in Cube Creative, a French CG and 3D animation studio. The acquisition will be consolidated in Xilam’s accounts as of 20 January 2020.

By joining forces with Xilam, Cube Creative will benefit from the strength of Xilam’s sales in France and abroad and privileged relationship with major digital platforms, as well as the company’s know-how in the realm of digitalisation, its resources and its editorial expertise.

Founded in 1999 by Marc du Pontavice, Xilam owns a catalogue of more than 2,000 animated series episodes and four feature films, including such brands as Oggy & the Cockroaches, Zig & Sharko, The Daltons, its first preschool series, Paprika and animated feature I Lost My Body.

Cube Creative has successfully developed proprietary productions, including the Athleticus series (broadcast on Arte), Kaeloo (on Canal+, Teletoon+, C8), and Tangranimo (underway for France télévisions), as well as Pfffirates (underway for TF1). The company also has a variety of high-quality projects in development.

Xilam will secure a singular team of talents with expertise in these cutting-edge technologies and a will be a strong brand that is well-established in the market. The merger allows Xilam to continue accelerate its delivery of animation programming and to expand further in the medium term.