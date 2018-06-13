Animation students of ‘Creative Multimedia-Hyderabad’ showcase their drawing skills with an impressive art show

India’s leading Digital Media career catalyst, Creative Multimedia Group, acclaimed for its job-oriented Animation, VFX, Web and Graphic Design training, conducted the 2018 edition of its immensely popular annual art show at Hyderabad from 31 May to 2 June.

The art show is a conscious and purposeful initiative aimed at providing a platform for Animation and Applied Art students to hone and demonstrate their drawing skills while espousing a noble cause.

This year’s art show ‘Mahanati -The Retrospective’ — a tribute to South India’s first female superstar and legendary thespian ‘Savitri’ was inspired by the runaway success of her biopic ‘Mahanati’ which opened to a brilliant response at theaters across the globe in May 2018.

Nag Ashwin, director of the film ‘Mahanati’ and the film’s producer Priyanka Dutt were invited as chief guests to the event. S.N. Vikas, Director Academics & Planning of JNAFAU, graced the event as the guest of honour.

Creative Multimedia College of Fine Arts President, Raja Sekhar Buggaveeti, welcomed the chief guests and presented a bouquet following which Nag cut the ribbon and lit a flower-bedecked lamp to signify the inauguration of ‘The Mahanati Retrospective’ at the Nehru Art Gallery, Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU), Hyderabad at 11.00 am on 31 May 2018.

Commending Creative Multimedia for its initiative in helping immortalize the legend Savitri with the art show and congratulating the students for their remarkable drawing skills, the chief guest Nag said: “Contrary to the tradition of art inspiring films, we have a unique situation where a film has inspired art. Kudos to Creative Multimedia and its students.”

The film’s producer Dutt expressed delight at the drawing standards and exclaimed: “We as film makers are always looking out for creative talent and this art show has introduced us to some brilliant artists. It is very satisfying to learn that such academies as Creative Multimedia College and Arena Dilsukhnagar are committed to nurturing talented artists who are an indispensable resource for various creative businesses, especially film production.”

Over 70 true-to-life portraits of ‘Mahanati Savitri’ created by first year students of Creative Multimedia College of Fine Arts (CMFCA) were on display at the gallery. CMCFA is part of the Creative Multimedia Group at Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad.

The exemplary drawing skills of students were evident as they passionately explored a range of traditional and contemporary art forms. Deploying varied media to create realistic portraits of the thespian Savitri, students splashed the gallery walls with abstract art, photorealistic paintings, pen and ink sketch, chalk work, thermo cool-carved 3D relief work, collage work, bindi-work, crushed foil with glass painting overlay, paper-quilling work, and post-impressionism style drawings inspired by the most influential figure of western art ‘Vincent Van Gogh’.

The portraits on display at the gallery are up for sale and the entire proceeds will benefit the needy members of the Movie Artists Association (MAA), Hyderabad. CMCFA believes in ‘Education with a purpose’ and to this end, inspired its students to make their Fine Arts education meaningful by embracing this noble cause. On an earlier occasion, Animation students of Creative Multimedia paid tribute to neglected geriatrics with an art show appropriately titled ‘Life: the gOLDen season’.

Interacting with the media during the art show, CMCFA President Mr. Raja Sekhar Buggaveeti said: “The first year batch students of our four-year BFA Animation and Applied Art programs created the portraits as a part of the program’s many prerequisites. Drawing classes are integral to the bouquet of value-additions we bring to BFA students at our college. This focused approach has helped us build strong equity amongst leading studios as a passionate college nurturing consummate Graphic artists who are not just adept at drawing but are also creatively inspired.”

CMCFA offers the updated BFA Animation & Applied Art Degree Programs in collaboration with the famed Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture & Fine Arts University, Hyderabad. Treading the extra mile, CMCFA also helps students demonstrate the drawing skills learnt in the classroom and facilitates professional experience through various initiatives such as these annual art shows.

Committed to ‘Enhancing Employability’, CMCFA combines the best of training infrastructure, learning resources, curriculum, mentoring, career-centric value-additions and outstanding placement initiatives to open up a world of exciting career opportunities for all participants at leading MNCs and studios.

Each year, this art show along with other vital initiatives of Creative Multimedia College brings its students closer to the digital media and entertainment industry and exponentially increases their chances of meeting their future employers much before they complete their training.