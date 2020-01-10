Animation specialist Sumedha Saraogi joins Cinema Management Group

Cinema Management Group (CMG) has hired animation specialist, Sumedha Saraogi as head of business development. Saraogi has more than 20 years of experience in product management, international sales and international marketing. She was previously heading international business development at animation house Symbiosis Technologies and has also worked with DQ Entertainment International.

CMG is currently producing six independent animation features and Saraogi will be representing these projects at Kidscreen Summit in Miami next month. After that she will work on marketing and sales of CMG’s Peru/Netherlands co-production Ainbo – Spirit Of The Amazon and South Africa-based Triggerfish Animation Studio’s Seal Team, which are scheduled for delivery later this year.

Saraogi will also be handling CMG’s recently announced Panda Bear in Africa (Katuni, A. Films) and Kayara (Tunche FIlm) and will work closely with her Symbiosis Technologies associates and Gullane and Videofilmes on Noah’s Ark, as well as The Canterville Ghost, a co-production currently being finalised between Melmoth Production and Toonz Animation.