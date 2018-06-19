Animation and Design Review on mFortune and Similar Casinos

Web design is one of the biggest and most important trends of the moment, with sterling design creating a better environment for users. One industry that this is particularly prominent in is the world of online casinos, so we thought we would review the sites out there that do this well. One of these is mFortune, which we’ll be taking you through today.

This site, and others like it, are drastically changing the casino industry. With such competition within this industry, it’s easy to see why site owners are placing an emphasis on this part of their site design.

About the Design of the Site:

The design of this site is pretty unique and there are a lot of animated elements to this site. There’s an animated mascot, rooms and more. This creates a good user experience which feels high quality and well designed. For players seeking a site that’s a bit different, this site can fit the bill.

There are a lot of colourful elements in play on this site, with mascots and features that appeal to players. There are animated backgrounds on the site, creating a focal point for these players. These different animations create a good experience for players, as they get to watch the action happen. This makes it feel a bit more dynamic, rather than just having a static background.

This nice sunny theme is pretty easy to get to grips with too. The site is straightforward and it features everything that players need on the homepage. This creates an enjoyable atmosphere, which can make the entire site more inviting.

Unique Games

The animated slot games that you can find on this site are all entirely unique. This means that this gives users an experience that they can’t get elsewhere. This is becoming much more of a selling point for some sites, as users get sick of sites that all offer the same thing. In this case, there’s no point in the user starting out on a new site that doesn’t offer anything different.

These developers are busy bees, as they also have a number of similar sites too. The big thing to note is that they all have their own unique games on there, so they’re not carbon copies of one another. This kind of variety on sister sites like Mr Spin and PocketWin means that there’s merit to be had on each of them for players.

Similar aesthetics are in place across all of these sites, with bright colours and simple themes. Within these sites, you can find some eye-catching graphics and promotional offers. This is ideal for players that want to be able to find promotional deals, without having them shoved in their face all the time.

On Mr Spin for example, there’s an animated slider at the top of the page, which shows all of the various offers that are available on the site. This creates a good environment in which it’s easy to see the promotions, without them being the main focus of the site. With this kind of layout, there’s not as much emphasis on the sales side of the site.

If we take a look at the likes of PocketWin, this is another sterling site with a great design. This site features another load of unique games which can really impress players. This again has a lightweight theme and some interesting features too. Within the site, there are top quality games and also offers, which are advertised in the scrolling banner.

Basically, all three of these sites operate under the practice of putting everything we need at our fingertips. They’re also mobile-friendly to boot, which has the potential to add another facet into the action. This is becoming ever more important to casino players though it can be difficult to scale the animations to accommodate this.

With different options available to casino players, these sites with great animation and design can really have the edge. The market is incredibly competitive and without an incredible design, these sites can fall by the wayside. As time goes on, we may see more sites following in their shoes with this kind of emphasis on the user.