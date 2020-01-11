This animated ‘Sleeping Beauty’ proposal is straight out of a fairytale

Who doesn’t want a dreamy proposal? A romantic dinner, sudden popping of “the question”, hidden rings and your better-half getting down on his knees- sounds oh so romantic, right? But cliche`. What if the guy goes all the mile extra and creates an animated film for his girl?

Filmmaker Lee Loechler recently proposed to his high school sweetheart by animating her and himself into Disney’s 1959 film Sleeping Beauty. Loechler, for the past six months had been working with illustrator Kayla Coombs to animate his girlfriend Sthuthi and himself into her favourite Disney princess movie.

“The only thing better than seeing the smartest person I know completely dumbfounded was knowing we’d get to live happily ever after together,” Loechler wrote on Instagram.

The proposal is melting hearts of many. Oh Loechler! You have raised the bars for men across the globe. We ladies are not ready for anything less than this.