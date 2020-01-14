Animated shorts nominated for Oscars 2020

The Oscars 2020 short film (animated) nominations are announced. There are five films competing to take home the most prestigious award. Scheduled to be broadcast live on 9 February, the nominations for the Oscars include:

Dcera (Daughter) by Daria Kashcheeva:

Synopsis: In a hospital room, the Daughter recalls a difficult childhood moment when as a little girl she tried to share her experience with an injured bird with her Father.

Hair Love by Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver:

Synopsis: An African-American father learns to do his daughter’s hair for the first time.

Kitbull by Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson:

Synopsis: A fiercely independent stray kitten and a chained-up pit bull experience friendship for the first time.

Memorable by Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corre:

Synopsis: Painter Louis and his wife Michelle are experiencing strange events. Their world seems to be mutating. Slowly, furniture, objects, and people lose their realism. They are “destructuring,” sometimes disintegrating.

Sister by Siqi Song

Synopsis: A man remembers his childhood and growing up with an annoying little sister in 1990s China. How would his life have been if things had gone differently?