May 23-2019
1:30 pm 23/05/2019 By AnimationXpress Team

Netflix has ordered a new children’s animated comedy series set in Japan, called Dino Girl Gauko. The new kids’ comedy series comes from creator/showrunner Akira Shigino, who has directed for hit anime series including Crayon Shin-chan, Line Town with Kimiko Ueno (Crayon Shin-chan, Pingu) playing the role of writer for the show.

Dino Girl Gauko follows the daily adventures of Naoko Watanabe — a perfectly typical tweenage girl, aside from the fact that when her anger gets out of control, she transforms into a fire-breathing dinosaur.

Produced by Hitoshi Mogi (Crayon Shin-chan, Line Town), Ascension, Singapore-based August Media Holdings and Synergy88 Entertainment in the Philippines, the first season of the series is expected to launch on Netflix in late 2019.

