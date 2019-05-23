Animated series ‘Dino Girl Gauko’ from Japan will be coming to Netflix

Netflix has ordered a new children’s animated comedy series set in Japan, called Dino Girl Gauko. The new kids’ comedy series comes from creator/showrunner Akira Shigino, who has directed for hit anime series including Crayon Shin-chan, Line Town with Kimiko Ueno (Crayon Shin-chan, Pingu) playing the role of writer for the show.

Dino Girl Gauko follows the daily adventures of Naoko Watanabe — a perfectly typical tweenage girl, aside from the fact that when her anger gets out of control, she transforms into a fire-breathing dinosaur.

Produced by Hitoshi Mogi (Crayon Shin-chan, Line Town), Ascension, Singapore-based August Media Holdings and Synergy88 Entertainment in the Philippines, the first season of the series is expected to launch on Netflix in late 2019.