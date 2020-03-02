Animated Riverdance movie coming soon

The famous Eurovision 1994 interval act, Riverdance, is soon to be in cinemas as an animated musical comedy. Production companies, Aniventure and Cinesite Animations, along with River Productions are currently in post-production stages of a new movie called Riverdance. The movie will be released in cinemas later this year.

The animated movie has been inspired by the Grammy Award-winning Eurovision interval act, Riverdance, which debuted 25 years ago at the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest, and will be directed by Eamonn Butler and Dave Rosenbaum. This is Butler’s debut film as director, but he is not stranger to the industry working on the visual effects for movies like The Addams Family and Avengers: Endgame.

Rosenbaum directed The Picture of Dorian Gray and this will be his second outing as a director. He has worked as production manager on movies like The Lorax and Despicable Me 3.

Aniventure was part of the team that worked on the Oscar-nominated Netflix animation Klaus. The script has been written by Tyler Werrin who has previously worked with Illumination in the production of some of the biggest movies such as Despicable Me, Minions and The Secret Life of Pets.

Cinesite Studios has revealed that the movie will be released in 2020. The cast and release date remain unconfirmed.