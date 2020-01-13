Animated reboots of popular characters coming to CBS All Access

Television shows Lassie, Mr. Magoo, and George of the Jungle are getting the animation reboot treatment at CBS All Access. Created by writer Elizabeth Gaskell, the character Lassie and her titular adventures graced the small screen for 19 seasons. Lassie was last seen on animated series The New Adventures of Lassie. Mr. Magoo was featured in two animated series, and was also brought to life by actor Leslie Nielson in Disney’s live-action adaptation, Mr. Magoo. Inspired by Tarzan, George of the Jungle was hailed as one of the greatest cartoon characters of all time.

Launched over five years ago, CBS All Access is in serious competition with Netflix, Disney +, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, and others. The streamer soared to new heights after developing original series including, Star Trek: Picard, The Twilight Zone, The Good Fight, and the new Stephen King adaptation of The Stand.

“We’ve seen a tremendous response from our subscribers in just the few months since CBS All Access began offering children’s programming. Bringing new editions of legendary classics like Lassie, George of the Jungle and Mr. Magoo to the service is a fantastic benchmark for CBS All Access, and we look forward to continuing to expand our offering for families,” said ViacomCBS chief digital officer and CBS Interactive president and CEO Marc DeBevoise in a statement.

The streamer made a separate deal in August with studios Boat Rocker and WildBrain to air new seasons of Danger Mouse and Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs, along with library episodes of The Adventures of Paddington Bear, Bob the Builder, Heathcliff, Inspector Gadget and Madeline.