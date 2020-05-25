Animated preschool series ‘Hello Ninja’ renewed for season 3 by Netflix

Animated series Hello Ninja is returning to Netflix for a third season, planning a fall release. The news comes after a month after the launch of season two, which debuted 24 April.

Produced by N.D. Wilson and Aaron Rench’s Gorilla Poet Productions, along with Atomic Cartoons, Hello Ninja is based on the book from Wilson (100 Cupboards, Boys of Blur), Hello Ninja chronicles the magical, problem-solving adventures of BFF’s Wesley, Georgie and their cat Pretzel, through an imaginary world where each episode they save the day by transforming into ninjas.

“Hello Ninja began in such a personal way for me—as just one father making up ninja stories for his daughter,” said Wilson. “It’s incredibly gratifying to have those characters on Netflix, reaching millions of other kids and families around the world with the same joy and adventure that we had when it all began. I’m thrilled that we get to continue our partnership with Netflix and go on even more ninja adventures in a third season!”

The show stars Lukas Engel (PAW Patrol) as Wesley, Zoey Siewert (Nina’s World) as Georgie, and Sam Vincent (Ed, Edd n Eddy) as beloved sidekick, Pretzel. All three are set to reprise their roles in season three, which will feature 10 all-new episodes.

“It’s been a fantastic experience collaborating with the teams at Netflix and Atomic Cartoons. They’re tremendously talented and a joy to work with. We’re thrilled to be able to continue our journey with them,” said Rench.

Wilson and Rench are represented by Ledding’s Agile Entertainment, and Doug Stone at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.