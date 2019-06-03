Animasia signs deal for two animated series with Toon-A-Vision

Malaysia’s Animasia Studio has licensed two of its popular series, ABC Monsters and Chuck Chicken to Toon-A-Vision in Canada, and will collaborate with Dot Republic Media (DRM) on its series Fairytales from the Orient into Urdu, to be uploaded to YouTube as a weekly series.

“This latest partnership with Toon-A-Vision highlights the universal appeal and quality of our content. We’re thrilled to have secured our first Canadian broadcast deal for ABC Monsters and Chuck Chicken and to introduce our fun alphabet monsters and kung fu chicken to Canadian audiences,” said Animasia Studio executive director Raye Lee.

ABC Monsters, aimed at kids aged four to six, follows Alice, Brian and Cherry Berry on their adventure to find the ABC Monsters before they wander off and disappear from Capital Town, discovering how much fun words and letters can be along the way. The show is set to air on Toon-A-Vision’s The Lagoon preschool block on weekdays.

The Urdu version of Fairytales from the Orient will be available through the Cartoons Central channel on YouTube, with future plans for a dedicated YT channel for the show. It is a 2D animated series that features various folklore adventures from all over Asia.

“We are thrilled to take Animasia as a strategic partner in creating kids content and distribution if their current assets in Pakistan, in our native language. As the content is based on good entertainment, moral values, and knowledge base we are hoping to create a niche of audience which is right now completely unattended,” commented Dot Republic Media CEO Adnan Butt.

Scheduled to air on the Atlantic Digital Networks-owned Toon-A-Vision every Sunday, Chuck Chicken is an action-comedy series for kids aged seven to 11. The story is set on Rocky Perch Island, where Chuck provides Kung Fu-style security and protection for its citizens with the help of a powerful Golden Egg and his friends Flick and Wing.