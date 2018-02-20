Animantz’s ‘BEO n PENO’ finds its investors in Rotomaker and iLO Entertainment

Animantz have come up with their own homegrown slapstick comedy series BEO n PENO, a tale of an idiosyncratic bear Beo and a quirky penguin Peno, who engage in brawls, pranks, cuddles, chases but amidst it all, also share a bond. The show comprises of 52 episodes in all, each running for seven minutes, while the first 10 have already released over digital platforms such as ALT Balaji in India; Ameba TV in USA and Canada; as well as on Toon Goggles and Battery Pop in USA, and have garnered positive responses.

The Chennai-based studios now aim to strengthen its roots as it gets Rotomaker and iLO Entertainment onboard as its investors. With this combined initiative, they promise to complete all 52 episodes by the end of 2018 which will be available on leading kids entertainment broadcasting and digital platforms. Also by June 2018 they will be releasing 26 episodes.

Rotomaker is a US-based VFX outsourcing company which has served several international and domestic VFX films and TV series. Founder and CEO Mike Yatham says, “I’m very happy to be a part of this creative venture. I have absolute confidence in the potential of BEO n PENO’s team and hope the series will be another masterpiece animation series like Tom and Jerry and Road Runner.”

iLO Entertainment is a Singapore based animation studio, and its CEO Rinu Rajasekharan says that he is excited to be a part of the project and also happy to support an Indian company to come with such a wonderful content.