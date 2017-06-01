‘Animaniacs’ may get a reboot from Steven Spielberg, Warner Bros. and Amblin TV

The beloved Warner Brothers Yakko and Wakko and their Warner Sister, Dot, may return to the screen with all-new madcap episodes of Animaniacs, about 20 years after they bid viewers adieu.

A brand new version of the hit 1990s cartoon is reportedly in development between Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Animation, according to IndieWire.

Animaniacs has experienced a new surge in popularity since arriving on Netflix last year. Steven Spielberg, who developed the original as a follow-up to the success of his Tiny Toon Adventures, is expected to be on board in crafting the updated version.

Created by Tom Ruegger and executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Animaniacs ran for 99 episodes – from 1993 to 1995 on Fox Kids, and then moved to Kids’ WB from 1995 to 1998.

Two of the most popular characters from Animaniacs were spun off into a Pinky and the Brain series, which was later crossed over with Tiny Toon Adventures for Pinky, Elmyra & the Brain. Among the other popular Animaniacs characters were Buttons and Mindy, Rita and Runt, Slappy Squirrel, Hello Nurse, Chicken Boo and The Goodfeathers.

The show centred on three 1930s cartoon siblings — Yakko (voiced by Rob Paulsen), Wakko (Jess Harnell) and Dot (Tress MacNeille) — who finally escape their confinement in the iconic Warner Bros. water tower to run amok on the lot, causing chaos with their vaudevillian, slapstick-fuelled notion of comedy.

Among the accolades bestowed on the show are eight Daytime Emmy Awards and a Peabody Award.