Animal Planet assents a new animated series, ‘Celebrity Animal Encounters’

Animal Planet has greenlit a new animated series titled, Celebrity Animal Encounters, that features Hollywood celebrities’ unexpected incidents with animals. The series will find Kristen Bell, Al Roker, Danny Trejo, Judy Greer, Justin Hartley and Whitney Cummings recount their stories and experiences.

Initially launched on Facebook Watch with shorter episodes, the series garnered 4 million views over the course of that four-episode run.

As The Hollywood Reporter reports:

From hilarious run-ins to dangerous confrontations, each episode will feature a variety of actors, musicians, athletes and influencers, such as Kristen Bell, Al Roker, Danny Trejo and Whitney Cummings. While each star narrates their story, audiences will be treated to an animated reimagining of each encounter.

For example, Bell explains the story about her famous encounter with a sloth, Roker reveals his shocking experience trapped in a tent with a hungry bear, Trejo tells how he rescued a lost dog and Cumming recounts her experience battling a group of coyotes in her yard who were fixated on her dog.

Other episodes will have tales from star Justin Hartley, actor-comedian Kate Micucci and Judy Greer, among others.

Celebrity Animal Encounters is produced by Asylum Entertainment, with Steve Michaels, Jonathan Koch, Ryann Lauckner, James Macnab and Todd Waldman serving as executive producers for Asylum. Animations are done by Octopie Studios. Dawn Sinsel and Pat Dempsey will dawn the roles of senior executive producer and producer, respectively for the network.

The series is set to premiere on Animal Planet on 27 July at 10 pm.