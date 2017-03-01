‘Angry Birds’ creator Rovio Entertainment announces annual profit growth

After a really successful 2016, Rovio Entertainment, the company behind the famed Angry Bird franchise, has returned to its profitable stance.

In 2016, the company experienced a massive surge in gaming revenues and to add to it, Angry Birds’full length Hollywood feature, ‘The Angry Birds Movie’ was pretty well received worldwide. The Finnish company has now announced that their revenues have increased by 34 per cent from the year before to €190m.

The company’s gaming revenues increased significantly in 2016 as the release of the feature helped in boosting up the sales for the company’s IP.



“Both our growth and profitability targets were exceeded in 2016. With the all-time high performance of our games portfolio and the success of ‘The Angry Birds Movie’, I am very happy to see Rovio’s revenue and profit developing very positively. Rovio’s games business is growing fast, and this year we will see several new exciting Rovio games bringing attractive experiences to everyone and supporting Rovio’s long-term growth. I am also very proud to see two of our games, Angry Birds 2 and the newest release, Angry Birds Blast, in top 50 grossing games list in the US. I can just thank our fans and our amazing team at Rovio for making this turnaround happen.” said, Rovio Entertainment, CEO, Kati Levoranta.

Released in may, the feature film earned around $350m at the box office, however the company will list most of the movie revenues in 2017 and 2018.

For 2017, the company has plans to push their gaming business further with investments in games and marketing of the same. A sequel to the movie is a long term plan for the studio.

Angry Birds was released in 2009 and soon became a phenomenon and with a strong fan base following it still, the company would look forward to more profit in the future.